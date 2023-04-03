Bike India

Odysse Vader Electric Motorcycle Launched

Odysse, an electric vehicle manufacturer based in Mumbai, have unveiled the ‘Vader’, their newest electric motorcycle. The motorcycle has a starting price of Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Beginning with its appearance, the Odyssey Vader features modern commuter motorcycle flair, including round headlamps, a small fly screen, and black alloy wheels. In fact, the majority of its body panels resemble a popular motorcycle sold in India. It will be available in five colour schemes: misty grey, glossy black, venom green, and midnight blue.

The Vader receives a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock-absorbers at the rear. A combined braking system supplements the 240-mm front and 220-mm rear discs, which are responsible for stopping the motorcycle. It has 17-inch alloy front and rear wheels that are fitted with 90/90-17 front tyres and wider 140/70-17 rear tyres. It weighs approximately 128 kg.

Powering the Vader is a hub-mounted electric motor that develops a peak output of 4.5 kW (6.07 hp). The motor uses energy from an IP67-rated, 3.7-kWh, lithium-ion battery pack. There are three ride modes to choose from – Eco, Drive and Sport – which alter the motor output and the range. Eco offers a maximum range of 125 km, while Drive and Sport offer a range of 105 km and 90 km respectively off a single charge. The battery pack can be fully charged in about four hours. As for performance, the battery-powered motorcycle can clock a top speed of 85 km/h.

In regard to features, thismotorcycle boasts a first-in-segment seven-inch digital instrument cluster with an Android display, Bluetooth connectivity, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. It also has a Google Maps-based navigation system. Along with 18 litres of storage, regenerative braking, and LED illumination are also available. Other features include live tracking, remote immobilisation, geo-fencing, anti-theft alarms, low battery alerts, and more through a dedicated Odysse EV app.

All dealerships in the nation are accepting reservations for the Vader for a nominal fee of Rs 999, and deliveries are expected to begin in July 2023. Odysse claim that the Vader is a completely made-in-India product.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

