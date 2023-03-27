Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

BMW R 18 Transcontinental Launched

by Leave a Comment

The BMW R 18 Transcontinental has been launched by BMW Motorrad India for Rs 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The instrument console includes four analogue circular instruments and a 10.25-inch TFT colour display. This classic touring motorcycle features a big handlebar-mounted fairing with windshield, wind deflectors, pillion seat, casings finished in body colour, and light cast alloy wheels.

The double cradle frame, teardrop tank, exposed nickel-plated driveshaft, and the paintwork with delicately painted double pinstripes are just a few examples of the design’s simplicity. These features are evocative of the motorcycle from 1936.

The tourer’s air/oil-cooled, 1,802-cc, boxer-twin engine generates 91 hp and a maximum torque of 158 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed transmission. Interestingly, the single-disc dry clutch features a self-reinforcing anti-hopping mechanism.

Other features on offer include new adaptive LED headlights, a Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 audio system with six speakers, and a booster. On the safety front, it comes with active cruise control, automated stability control, dynamic engine brake control, hill start control, keyless entry, and electronic cruise control as standard. Three riding modes—”Rain,” “Roll,” and “Rock”—are available on the brand-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental Classic to accommodate different rider preferences. There is also an optional reverse gear.

The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from the BMW Motorrad dealer network in the country.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and NS 200 Update Review — Enhanced Agility

curtisjackson187@gmail.com'

Vaibhav Kashyap – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Bike India Awards 2023
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Get Cast Alloy Wheels and Other Updates
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Gets USD Forks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap