BMW R 18 Transcontinental Launched

The BMW R 18 Transcontinental has been launched by BMW Motorrad India for Rs 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The instrument console includes four analogue circular instruments and a 10.25-inch TFT colour display. This classic touring motorcycle features a big handlebar-mounted fairing with windshield, wind deflectors, pillion seat, casings finished in body colour, and light cast alloy wheels.

The double cradle frame, teardrop tank, exposed nickel-plated driveshaft, and the paintwork with delicately painted double pinstripes are just a few examples of the design’s simplicity. These features are evocative of the motorcycle from 1936.



The tourer’s air/oil-cooled, 1,802-cc, boxer-twin engine generates 91 hp and a maximum torque of 158 Nm. It is mated to a six-speed transmission. Interestingly, the single-disc dry clutch features a self-reinforcing anti-hopping mechanism.

Other features on offer include new adaptive LED headlights, a Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 audio system with six speakers, and a booster. On the safety front, it comes with active cruise control, automated stability control, dynamic engine brake control, hill start control, keyless entry, and electronic cruise control as standard. Three riding modes—”Rain,” “Roll,” and “Rock”—are available on the brand-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental Classic to accommodate different rider preferences. There is also an optional reverse gear.

The all-new BMW R 18 Transcontinental can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from the BMW Motorrad dealer network in the country.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

