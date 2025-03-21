OBD2B-compliant 2025 Honda Shine 100 Launched in India

The OBD2B-compliant 2025 Honda Shine 100 has been launched with updated graphics at Rs 68,767 (ex-showroom).

Since its launch in March 2023, the Honda Shine 100 has been one of the fastest-growing brands in Honda’s motorcycle portfolio. Honda say that the Shine 100 has played a key role in strengthening their presence in the entry-level commuter segment and that they are confident that the updated Shine will continue to attract more customers across India.

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 comes with revised graphic options, blacked-out alloy wheels and an aluminium grab rail. The Shine’s graphics are available in five colours: red, blue, orange, grey and green, all with a base paint of black.

The motorcycle is built on a diamond-type frame and comes equipped with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. It has drum brakes at both ends with CBS (Combined Braking System). The Shine 100 is powered by a 98.98-cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which is now OBD2B-compliant to meet the latest emission regulations. It produces 7.38 hp at 7,500 rpm, 8.04 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm and comes with a four-speed gearbox.

The 2025 Honda Shine 100 is priced at Rs 68,767 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Two of its competitors in this entry-level commuter space, the Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj CT110X are available for Rs 68,018 (ex-showroom) and Rs 70,381 (ex-showroom) respectively

Read more: Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review