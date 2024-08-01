New Yezdi Adventure Launched from Rs 2.10 lakh

The new Yezdi Adventure has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The big adventure-tourer now gets some updates to keep it in contention with its rivals in the ever-growing adventure bike segment. The Yezdi Adventure comes with a 334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. Codenamed the Alpha2, the engine does the duty on the Jawa 350, another motorcycle under the Classic Legends company. The Yezdi Adventure makes 29.6 hp and anywhere from 29.8 and 29.9 Nm of torque as per official documentation. The rpm figures have not been disclosed by the company.

Other changes on the Yezdi Adventure include a sleeker front main cage, one that is lighter in weight as well. Apart from this, the exhaust is centrally-routed to optimize thermal (heat) management. Yezdi say they’ve tweaked the note of the silencer. As an adventure bike, it is a no-brainer that protection underneath is important. The Yezdi Adventure covers that part well with a newly designed sump guard. Off-roading is much easier and well, can be done in a carefree manner thanks to that single piece of metal.





There are four new colours on offer and they are all priced differently. The range starts with the Tornado Black colour priced at Rs 2.10 lakh, followed by the Magnite Maroon Dual Tone colour at Rs 2.13 lakh, followed by the Wolf Grey Dual Tone colour at Rs 2.16 lakh. The top-of-the-line Glacier White Dual Tone is priced at a competitive Rs 2.20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Yezdi have claimed that they’ve worked on the power delivery and the lower end performance of the new bike, especially in the first three gears. Apart from that, the gear ratios themselves have been tuned for better performance. The Yezdi Adventure continues to come with a telescopic fork up front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware remains the same, and three different ABS modes (Road, Off-road, and Rain) are present. Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation is standard.

The Yezdi Adventure is now more accessible than it was before. It competes directly with the KTM 250 Adventure and the Suzuki V-Strom SX. Our first ride review will go live on 05 August. Stick around to find out how the new Yezdi fares.