New EeVe Soul Electric-Scooter launched at Rs 1.39 lakh

EeVe has launched their new electric scooter named the EeVe Soul at a price of Rs 1.39 lakh ex-showroom in India.



Story: Sumesh Soman



In terms of looks, the scooter leaves no stones unturned, as it has an unusual yet attractive design. The apron houses sleek DRLs that run across the surface with sharp cuts and creases. The scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres and braking duties are done by dual discs for both tyres. The scooter weighs around 90 kg, making it friendly for people of all ages and sizes.



EeVe Soul e-Scooter: Electric Motor and Performance

The scooter houses a 1200W Bosch motor powered by a 60V lithium ferrous phosphate battery that provides a range of 120 km with a top speed of 60kmph. The scooter is built on a tubular frame and it takes around 4-5 hours to charge it fully. It’s offered in two colours and has a payload of 140kg. There are three ride modes on offer, the 120 km range is claimed to be achieved in Eco mode and the range decrease in the other two modes where the top speed goes up to 50 and 60 km/h, respectively.



EeVe Soul e-Scooter: Features

In terms of features, the EeVe Soul comes with EABS, CBS, front telescopic suspension, four-step rear adjustable suspension, swappable LFP battery, alloy swingarm, reverse mode, cruise control, GPS enabled, geo-fencing, USB port, anti-theft lock system, IOT functions, keyless experience and noteworthy mention for Bluetooth speaker, a negative dash at the centre of the handlebar relays necessary information in a clean manner. A minor gripe with the design could be the battery placement, it is right below the seat which takes away storage space, there is a cubby hole below the handlebar but better battery placement could have given more room for storage.

EeVe Soul e-Scooter: Warranty

The company is giving out the scooter with a standard three-year warranty and Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder and Director, EeVe India said that they will also be exploring opportunities for extended warranty schemes as well, the warranty on the scooter is from bumper to bumper which is quite a lucrative offer.

EeVe Soul e-Scooter: Price and Competition

At such a steep price, it takes on the likes of the Ather 450X along with TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, OLA S1 Pro to name a few. How it will fare against its peers is yet to be tested. The company claims to have invested over Rs 80 crore in the R&D for high-speed EV products for the Indian market and it targets to sell two million vehicles by 2027.