New BMW S 1000 RR Launched

The new BMW S 1000 RR was launched on the second day of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With some minor cosmetic and electronic updates, the all-new BMW S 1000 RR is available in a choice of two packages – Dynamic and M.

The new BMW S 1000 RR is designed to create appeal among the customers with its compact layout and super-sporty appearance. The high windscreen, side winglets and partition of the lower triple clamp help in optimising aerodynamics and maintain stability at high speeds. The updated winglets design on the front fairing produces more aerodynamic downforce in upright position and when cornering. BMW says, the downforce has been increased from the previous 17.1 kg to now 23.1 kg at a speed of 300 km/h.

Inspired by the first-generation RR, the side panel features asymmetrical design. While the left side panel is wide open for maximum air flow for heat dissipation, the right features a distinctive gill design. The new BMW S 1000 RR still uses the aluminium bridge frame and comes with a one-piece rear swing arm with underslung sections.

The Dynamic package includes DDC (Dynamic Damping Control) electronic chassis that provides ideal damping in every riding situation, fine-tuning the BMW S 1000 RR’s road and track performance. The Dynamic package also includes electronic cruise control and heated grips.

The M package includes an M Sport seat for superior cornering support. There are weight-optimised carbon wheels with M tape for maximum riding dynamics, the M footrest system, and a black fuel-filler cap. The exclusive Light White/M Motorsport paintwork for the new BMW S 1000 RR is only available with the M package.

The new BMW S 1000 RR is powered by a 999-cc, in-line four-cylinder engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology, producing 210 hp at 13,750 rpm. Be it a track day or a normal ride, the six-speed gearbox provides precise engagement of gears at every riding condition. The race tuned anti-hopping clutch is designed to reduce engine braking and increase safety during braking with simultaneous downshifts.

The new design features brake cooling ducts that are integrated with the new front wheel fender to optimise airflow around the brake calipers to minimize brake temperature to provide consistent braking performance while the motorcycle is performing at its peak.

Electronically, the new BMW S 1000 RR gets Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) to adjust damping for Road, Dynamic and Race. With the four riding modes, Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race as standard, the new S 1000 RR gets Pro Riding Modes (Race Pro 1-3). These Race Pro riding modes offer the adjustability of three levels for engine drag torque during deceleration. The Race Pro riding modes also offer five levels of ABS. Plus, there is launch control, a pit-lane limiter and even Hill Start Control Pro, which facilitates starting on gradients.

The Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) features four fixed basic settings for Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race riding modes. DTC Wheelie control is also available in the new BMW S 1000 RR. Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) that offers safety while braking by preventing unintentional throttle activation comes as a standard option.

For the rider’s convenience, all the information is displayed on the full-colour 6.5-inch TFT screen.

The bookings for the new BMW S 1000 RR have started and will be available in India as a completely built-up unit. The introductory ex-showroom price starts from Rs 21.10 lakh and deliveries will commence from April 2025