New Aprilia SR 160 Design Revealed

The design of the all new Aprilia SR 160 has been revealed.

New Aprilia SR 160 sketch

Well, not all of it. The Italian manufacturers have releases a photo of a sketch ahead of its launch, set for later this month. The SR 160 has been a popular choice for those who want a sports scooter but has not received any significant changes over time, aesthetics or otherwise, barring the mandatory BS6 updates.

The new Aprilia SR 160 will come bearing a few updates and the manufacturer has revealed a sketch of what it is going to look like. From this angle, only the rear three-quarter angle of the scooter is visible and it appears that the SR 160 will continue to retain its familiar silhouette. It is evident that the bodywork has been refreshed and that the tail-light may have received a refresh too. We may also expect a reworked front end in addition to some new graphics as well. The instrument cluster will be redesigned as well. Aprilia claim that these updates have been based on the advancements made in their sport bike range.

Mechanically, it seems unlikely that a big change is in the works but we can expect a slight increase in the power and torque outputs from the 160-cc, air-cooled, three-valve, single-cylinder engine that, until now, produced 11 hp and 11.6 Nm. The new scooter will be unveiled later this month and we will bring you more information as we receive it.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

