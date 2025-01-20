Bike India

New 2025 Honda Livo Launched in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched the new 2025 Honda Livo. It is powered by a 109.51-cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that is now OBD2B-compliant to meet the upcoming government regulations. The motorcycle produces 8.8 hp at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The new Honda Livo features a fully-digital instrument cluster displaying real-time mileage, distance-to-empty range, Eco indicator, gear position indicator and service due indicator. As a safety feature, Honda have added a side stand engine cut-off feature.

The new Honda Livo is available in two variants: Disc and Drum, and gets three colour options – Pearl Igneous Black with Orange Stripes, Pearl Igneous Black with Blue Stripes and Pearl Siren Blue. To enhance the colour schemes, the Livo comes with a muscular fuel tank with chiselled tank shrouds, and striking graphics on the body panels.

The drum variant of the new Honda Livo costs Rs 83,080 while the disc variant is priced at Rs 85,878; pricing is ex-showroom. The motorcycle will soon be available in all HMSI dealerships across India.

