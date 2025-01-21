Motovolt Showcase Electric Two-wheelers at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Motovolt are an Indian company founded in 2019 by Tushar Choudhary. The brand showcased a variety of their products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The flagship showcased by Motovolt was their hybrid electric bicycle called the Hyper One. The word hybrid is used in a literal yet non-traditional sense.. As far as we understand, the bicycle has traditional pedals paired with a reasonably powerful 5-kW motor. This translates into a top speed of 110 km/h and a range of 105 km.

Along with the Hyper One, Motovolt also launched the Hum Nyc which as the name suggests aims to reach and solve travel issues in New York City. This EV has a top speed of 42 km/h and a payload capacity of 200 kg with a range of 130 km off a single charge.

Motovolt also showcased the M7 and the M7 rally. The M7 Rally has a range of over 120 km and a top speed of 80 km/h, half of which it achieves in a claimed three seconds.

Speaking about the launch, Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Motovolt, said, “Our latest EV range isn’t just about new products—it’s a leap toward creating a more inclusive, sustainable urban mobility ecosystem. Every vehicle we design is a step closer to achieving India’s ambitious EV penetration goals while offering unmatched value to our users. We aim to inspire a shift in how cities move, work, and live.”

