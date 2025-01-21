Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Motovolt Showcase Electric Two-wheelers at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

by Leave a Comment

Motovolt are an Indian company founded in 2019 by Tushar Choudhary. The brand showcased a variety of their products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The flagship showcased by Motovolt was their hybrid electric bicycle called the Hyper One. The word hybrid is used in a literal yet non-traditional sense.. As far as we understand, the bicycle has traditional pedals paired with a reasonably powerful 5-kW motor. This translates into a top speed of 110 km/h and a range of 105 km.

Along with the Hyper One, Motovolt also launched the Hum Nyc which as the name suggests aims to reach and solve travel issues in New York City. This EV has a top speed of 42 km/h and a payload capacity of 200 kg with a range of 130 km off a single charge. 

Motovolt also showcased the M7 and the M7 rally. The M7 Rally has a range of over 120 km and a top speed of 80 km/h, half of which it achieves in a claimed three seconds.

Speaking about the launch, Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Motovolt, said, “Our latest EV range isn’t just about new products—it’s a leap toward creating a more inclusive, sustainable urban mobility ecosystem. Every vehicle we design is a step closer to achieving India’s ambitious EV penetration goals while offering unmatched value to our users. We aim to inspire a shift in how cities move, work, and live.”

Read more: Activa e: launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Ducati and Aruba.it team up for FIM Motocross World Championship
Suzuki Unveil e-Access and More at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Honda Activa e: and Honda QC1 Launched at Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 90,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap