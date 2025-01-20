Bike India

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Honda Activa e: and Honda QC1 Launched at Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 90,000

Honda have announced the prices of their electric scooters in India, the Honda Activa e: and the QC1 and seem to have hit the bull’s eye.

Honda’s first foray into the cut-throat Indian electric scooter market seems to have been done with careful consideration, based on the prices they have announced for the Honda Activa e: and the Honda QC1 electric scooters. The Honda Activa e: starts from a price of Rs 1.17 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.51 lakh for the RoadSync Duo trim, whereas the Honda QC1 is going to retail at Rs 90,000 (all ex-showroom).

To make the deal as attractive as possible, the Japanese bikemaker is offering the Honda Activa e: and the Honda QC1 with a three-year warranty, and one year of free service (three services) combined with one year of free roadside assistance (RSA). Furthermore, the Honda Activa e: RoadSync Duo gets one year of free Software as a Service (SaaS).

The Honda Activa e: is unique among all the electric scooters in the country as it comes with batteries that can’t be charged. They can only be swapped at Honda e: Swap Stations for a fully-charged one. This is referred to as Battery as a Service (BaaS) and Honda are offering two different plans for the consumers—the Basic Plan which covers 40 km/day and costs Rs 1,999 per month; and the Advance Plan which covers 100 km/day and will set customers back by Rs 3,599 every month. Because of this, the Honda Active e: is currently only offered in select cities.

The Honda QC1 comes with a fixed battery that can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 4 hours 30 minutes via the 330-kW off-board charger and features a CAN-controlled auto-cut for the charging thus preventing overcharging without manual intervention.

We will review these electric scooters, which mark a new chapter in Honda’s Indian innings, so watch this space.
Also read: Honda Activa e: and QC1 Unveiled; Honda’s First Electric Scooters in India

