LML Electric Scooter to launch in India

If you’re old enough, you might recall the LML brand from the 1980s when they had partnered with Piaggio to sell LML-Vespa scooters and even motorcycles in India.

According to a press statement issued by the company, the brand is set for a resurrection and this time in an EV avatar. Dr Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO, LML Electric, has said that the company is working on product development strategies and is looking at introducing a ‘disruptive product for the upper-middle and urban segments of the society’. Like Bajaj’s Chetak, LML hope to ride on nostalgia which will help their initial products.



The company is said to be looking at investing about Rs 1,000 crore over the next three to five years. LML has now partnered with Saera Electric Auto, which formerly manufactured Harley-Davidson in India, to produce LML Electric vehicles at their manufacturing plant in Bawal, Haryana. The EV maker hopes to leverage Saera’s infrastructure and manufacturing know-how to develop and produce the new LML electric range of products. The manufacturing plant is spread over 2.17 lakh square feet and is said to have a capacity of 18,000 units per month.

In a statement released by the firm, this is the first of many steps for LML to transition into a 100 per cent ‘Make in India’ company by end of 2025. LML are also in talks with a few technological partners for the development of a new line of electric vehicles. If things go as planned, then we might witness the global premier of their new product later this year.