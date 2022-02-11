In a recent presentation, KTM’s parent company, Pierer Mobility AG revealed that there is an electric KTM E-Duke in development. The bike is expected to be revealed towards the end of 2022.

KTM has confirmed that they are working on an electric motorcycle that will most likely be called the KTM E-Duke. The bike will share its underpinnings with the Husqvarna E-Pilen. For now, we know that the bike will be powered by a 10 kW motor and makes use of a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. With these specifications, it will qualify for the A1 license category internationally.

The performance of the KTM E-Duke will be on par with the KTM 125 Duke which puts out 14.5 hp (11 kW). From all of the electric bikes currently on sale in India, the Simple One EV gets a 4.8 kWh battery pack, making it the bike with the largest battery capacity on paper. If and when the KTM E-Duke is launched, it will become the EV with the largest capacity battery pack. Although, there is quite a bit of time before the launch date is announced.

We can expect the E-Duke to get a range of 100 km on a single charge. When the E-Pilen was revealed, Husqvarna had revealed that they were looking at developing a modular system to make swapping batteries out easier. We can expect to see KTM follow the same system.

More details to follow after the bike is officially revealed.