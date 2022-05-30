Keeway Launch Three New Products in India

Hungarian automaker, Keeway enter the Indian market with the launch of two scooters and a motorcycle.

Founded in 1999 in Hungary, Keeway is primarily known for its product line covering scooters, motorcycles, and ATVs with displacements ranging from 125cc to 1200cc. Keeway is owned by the QJ Group, which is also the parent company for Benelli. Keeway has decided to associate with Adishwar Auto Ride India and will take advantage of an established dealer network of over 40 dealers across the country and an assembly plant that is well equipped to meet its growth ambitions.

The two scooters that Keeway has launched in India are called the Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i, while the motorcycle is named the K-Light 250V. Here is all you need to know about the products.

Keeway K-Light 250V

The K-Light 250V is a modern cruiser that features a 249-cc, V-twin engine coupled with a Belt Drive System. This motor puts out 18.7 hp at 8,500 rpm and maximum torque of 19 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The bike features a USD front fork and a hydraulic suspension at the rear. It gets disc brakes at both ends with the safety net of dual channel ABS. The bike features a large 20-litre fuel tank, to make highway runs effortless. The K-Light 250V is available in three colors – Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Dark Grey. Bookings have opened for a token amount of Rs 10,000. Prices for this motorcycle will be revealed soon.

Keeway Vieste 300

The Vieste 300 is a maxi-scooter that Keeway says perfectly meets commuters’ need for chiseled European looks, effortless performance, and comfort, in one tantalizing package. The scooter was designed to keep up with a demanding lifestyle and exceed the requirements of the daily urban commuter. The Vieste 300 comes with a keyless fob for maximum convenience and safety. Powering the Vieste 300 is a 278-cc, liquid cooled motor, that produces 18.7 hp at 6500 rpm and a peak torque of 22 Nm at 6000 rpm. Like the K-Light 250V, the Vieste 300 also gets disc brakes at both ends and is equipped with dual-channel ABS. This maxi-scooter 300 is available in three colors – Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte White. This scooter is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Keeway Sixties 300i

The Sixties 300i is a retro classic scooter and uses the same 278-cc motor from the Vieste 300. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is in the same state of tune in this scooter putting out 18.7 hp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 22 Nm at 6,000 rpm. A multi-function ignition switch incorporates the electric starter, the under-seat storage access, and a steering lock. The scooter is available in three colors – Matte Light Blue, Matte White, and Matte Grey. The Sixties 300i is priced at Rs 3.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, KEEWAY India said, We are privileged and excited to introduce the young and energetic Hungarian marque “Keeway” to the Indian Market. We at Benelli India have been successfully operating in the uber-competitive Indian mobility market for years. In our tenure of catering to the unique needs of the Indian motoring enthusiast, we identified a requirement for an attractively designed, well-powered, and reliably performing mobility product that is attuned to the price and quality-conscious Indian buyer. To fulfill this need, we identified Benelli’s youthful Hungarian sibling Keeway as the right partner for us.

Keeway says that its mobility products have not only been well received by the quality and design-oriented European markets but have also performed exceptionally well in the demanding South Asian conditions. We will soon get a chance to ride these scooters and motorcycles to bring you a detailed review. Stay tuned.