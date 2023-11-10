Bike India

Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R Launched

The Kawasaki KX 85 has been launched at Rs 4.20 lakh and will be made available in India via complete built unit (CBU) route. 

The KX85 is powered by a two-stroke, 84-cc single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. In the braking department we have a 202-mm front and 150-mm rear disc brakes.

The bike makes use of a tubular semi-double cradle frame.With 275 mm of travel, the front features a 36-mm inverted cartridge suspension with adjustable compression damping, while the rear has a Uni Trak suspension featuring KYB shocks with full adjustments. The KX 85 comes with Dunlop MX33 tyres from the factory. 

A completely built-up (CBU) unit of the Kawasaki KLX 300R has been launched in India for Rs 5.60 lakh. The KLX 300R is powered by a 292-cc liquid cooled, four stroke, DOHC single-cylinder engine. The handlebar on the KLX 300R offers a four-way adjustable setup, to suit every type of rider. In the suspension department we have an inverted fork and Uni Trak single-shock at the rear. The bike receives petal disc brakes front and rear. 

The KX 85 and KLX 300R can be booked at various Kawasaki dealerships across India.

Story: Hamza Mir

Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Revealed

