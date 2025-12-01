Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Karnataka High Court Restores Yezdi Trademark to Classic Legends

by Leave a Comment

Karnataka High Court Calls Ideal Jawa’s Claim “Abandonment”

The Karnataka High Court has delivered a landmark ruling that hands the Yezdi trademark back to Boman Irani and Classic Legends, ending years of legal uncertainty. The Division Bench held that Ideal Jawa, shut since 1996 and in liquidation since 2001, abandoned the trademark through decades of non-use, non-renewal, and inaction.

The court noted that Ideal Jawa’s Yezdi registrations lapsed between 2007–2008 and were never renewed or defended. No objections were filed when the marks were removed from the Trade Marks Register, nor was Yezdi listed as an asset during liquidation. This long silence, the judges said, amounted to abandonment, meaning the old company cannot suddenly claim ownership based on nostalgia or unpaid dues.

In contrast, Boman Irani actively revived the brand, keeping the yezdi.com domain alive, applying for fresh registrations from 2013 onwards, and defending the mark in court. His later partnership with Mahindra and Anupam Thareja to form Classic Legends in 2015 was recognised as genuine stewardship.

With the ruling, Classic Legends gains clear legal title over Yezdi, strengthening confidence among dealers, suppliers, and investors. The judgment also sets a strong precedent: heritage trademarks must be actively protected or rightfully re-acquired; brands cannot sit idle for decades and then be reclaimed.

For Classic Legends, this decision clears the highway for Yezdi’s long-term future and its revival for a new generation of Indian riders.

a.mahajan@nextgenpublishing.net'

Anvay Mahajan – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

VinFast Electric Scooters – Fuelling the Charge

Bajaj Auto takes Majority Control of KTM Parent Company in Landmark Takeover

Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 ups the Ante for our Favourite Middleweight Triple

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *