Karnataka High Court Restores Yezdi Trademark to Classic Legends

Karnataka High Court Calls Ideal Jawa’s Claim “Abandonment”

The Karnataka High Court has delivered a landmark ruling that hands the Yezdi trademark back to Boman Irani and Classic Legends, ending years of legal uncertainty. The Division Bench held that Ideal Jawa, shut since 1996 and in liquidation since 2001, abandoned the trademark through decades of non-use, non-renewal, and inaction.

The court noted that Ideal Jawa’s Yezdi registrations lapsed between 2007–2008 and were never renewed or defended. No objections were filed when the marks were removed from the Trade Marks Register, nor was Yezdi listed as an asset during liquidation. This long silence, the judges said, amounted to abandonment, meaning the old company cannot suddenly claim ownership based on nostalgia or unpaid dues.

In contrast, Boman Irani actively revived the brand, keeping the yezdi.com domain alive, applying for fresh registrations from 2013 onwards, and defending the mark in court. His later partnership with Mahindra and Anupam Thareja to form Classic Legends in 2015 was recognised as genuine stewardship.

With the ruling, Classic Legends gains clear legal title over Yezdi, strengthening confidence among dealers, suppliers, and investors. The judgment also sets a strong precedent: heritage trademarks must be actively protected or rightfully re-acquired; brands cannot sit idle for decades and then be reclaimed.

For Classic Legends, this decision clears the highway for Yezdi’s long-term future and its revival for a new generation of Indian riders.