Indian Supercross Racing League Announced

The Federation Of Motor Sports Clubs India (FMSCI) recently granted exclusive commercial rights to Supercross India Pvt Ltd (SXI) as they announced the new Indian Supercross Racing League.

Great news for automotive enthusiasts in India as Supercross India Pvt Ltd (SXI) under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), officially announced the handing over of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the exclusive commercial rights to launch the Supercross Racing league which will be titled as the “INDIAN SUPERCROSS RACING LEAGUE” – ISRL.

The MoU was handed over by Mr. Gautam Shantappa, Vice-President, and Mr. Sujith Kumar – Chairman of the Supercross Racing Commission of the FMSCI to the promoters of the league in a press conference held in Pune. For those that are not familiar, Supercross (SX) is a racing sport involving specialized high-performance, off-road motorcycles with steep jumps and obstacles held on dirt tracks. The sport is immensely popular in the US, Europe, and Australia and has inherently been attracting a younger crowd. Supercross as a sport in India is expected to attract large audiences across a young, tech-savvy demographic.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gautam Shantappa, Vice-President, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) said “The federation fully backs the SXI team and firmly believes that they would take the sport forward and elevate it to a new level. As the vice – president, I am confident that SXI and the FMSCI will work as a team and would make the league a huge success.

Mr. Sujith Kumar, Chairman of Supercross/Motocross/2W Racing Commission, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) said “I believe that with younger organizers coming into the sport the future looks bright. I would like to state that it’s a matter of great happiness to see X-Racers coming back to the sport playing different roles The federation fully backs the SXI team and firmly believes that they would take the sport forward and elevate it to a new level. I am proud to say that we in India have the first Franchise based Supercross League in the world.

Sharing his views on the league, Mr. Eeshan Lokhande, Director, of Supercross India, “We are excited to host the league and we thank the entire team at the FMSCI for all the support. The League will pave the way for motorsports development, especially Supercross in India. We are confident that the league, will present a major sporting spectacle in India, entertaining the Indian audiences. We plan to put India on the Supercross map of the world, with the vision that Indian riders be on the podium of the Global Supercross races in the future.”