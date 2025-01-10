Indian Motorcycle Of The Year – IMOTY 2025: Aprilia RS 457 Takes Top Honours

For the 18th Indian Motorcycle Of The Year, the award goes to the Aprilia RS 457.

A total of 10 bikes were shortlisted for the 2025 edition of the Indian Motorcycle Of The Year, but in the end the crown went to Aprilia RS 457 (98 points), with the Bajaj Freedom 125 NG04 (84 points) in second place and the Hero Xtreme 125R (63 points) completing the podium for the 20th edition of the most prestigious award for motorcycles in the Indian motorcycle space.

The list of contenders includes, the Bajaj Pulsar N125, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, the BSA Gold Star 650, the Hero Mavrick 440, the Royal Enfield Bear 650, the Royal Enfield Guerilla 450, and the Triumph Speed T4.

Last year the accolade went to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and the winners of the previous years are the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (2023), the TVS Raider 125 (2022), the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (2021), and the Hero Xpulse 200 (2020).

JK Tyre had been a long standing supporter of IMOTY, without which it may not have gained the credibility and aviation it enjoys today.

The motorcycles are evaluated on various parameters such as performance, practicality, design, technology, comfort, frugality, price, and value for money. To win the award, the motorcycle must also stand out in its segment. The jury included our very own Aspi Bhathena (Editor, Bike India) and Joshua Varghese (Principal Correspondent, Bike India), along with Rahul Ghosh and Abhinav Jakhar of Auto Today, Shivank Bhatt and Manav Sinha from autoX, Sirish Chandran of Fast Bikes India, Aatish Mishra from Evo India, Kartik Ware and Manaal Mahatme from Motoring World, Kranti Sambhav and Rohit Paradkar from Overdrive, Vikrant Singh and Pratheek Kunder of Bikewale, Abhay Verma of Turbocharged, Varun Painter from Powerdrift, and Arpit Mahendra from TOI Auto.