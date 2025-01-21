Indian Bikers’ Annual Pilgrimage

India Bike Week (IBW), the annual two-wheeler festival now in its 11th year,accorded us a welcome this year with joy, happiness, music, food, and, above all, motorcycles



Report: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Anvay Mahajan and IBW

The 11th edition of India Bike Week came to an end in December, bringing together biking enthusiasts from across the country and beyond in the vibrant setting of Vagator, Goa. The two-day event was packed with excitement and featured prominent manufacturers like KTM, Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson, Bajaj, Brixton, and VLF showcasing their impressive set-ups.



In addition to launches and unveiling by major original equipment manufacturers (OEM), the festival offered a range of thrilling activities such as flat-track racing, stunt school sessions, dyno wars, and FMX stunt shows. Among the highlights was a collection of stunning custom choppers, including an extraordinary pair of Harley-Davidsons, by Vijay Kumar Devnani, intricately depicting scenes from the epic Ramayana. As those attending the IBW wandered around, they were transported back in time by the sight of the vintage and classic bikes.



The event was flagged off by a parade by the Harley-Davidson Owners’ Group (H.O.G.), followed by the Hero X-Clan parade and the KTM parade. By evening, the Hilltop, Vagator, was awash with motorcycle headlamps and thumps from the exhaust. Engaging interviews with bikers offered a glimpse into their life experiences on two wheels. Highlights included a captivating session with Amit Sadh, entitled ‘How Motorcycles Saved My Life’. The actor and avid biker shared how riding brought a sense of vitality to his life, along with stories about his adventures in the Himalayas.



As night descended, those present witnessed electrifying performances by renowned artistes like Divine and Brodha V, infusing energy into the atmosphere. The enthusiasts present there were also treated to a delightful culinary experience, with dishes such as traditional Goan fish curry and rice, barbecue chicken, and Kerala parotta. Refreshing drinks like mojitos and iced teas provided much-needed relief during the sweltering Goan afternoons.



Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto displayed the Bajaj Pulsar line-up at the IBW 2024. Along with that, they had a 24-foot tall bridge built for those who dared to ride a Pulsar across. Bajaj also had a Stunt Mania going on where Pulsar riders displayed their stunts for the general public.



Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson made a notable impact at IBW with a diverse line-up on display, featuring the X440 alongside premium models like the Pan America and Street Glide. Their exclusive lounge offered visitors a perfect vantage point to enjoy the sunset and watch exhilarating FMX stunt performances.

The excitement continued with a high-energy Flat Track Race organised by Harley-Davidson, wherein both professional riders and media personalities got an opportunity to experience the thrill of sliding around a dirt-track.



Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp had a strong presence at the IBW with two dedicated stalls. At their main stand, they showcased their impressive Dakar Rally bike, complete with a creative set-up replicating a Dakar stage. The stall also featured engaging activities such as Reflex Rampage, a reflex reaction game, and themed photography zones with Karizma XMR and Maverick 440, along with an exclusive lounge for Hero’s premium guests on the second floor.

At their second stall, Hero organised the Xpulse Fanatics competition where visitors could vote for the best modified Xpulse bikes. Each modified bike was accompanied by a detailed explanation of its customization, thus adding an informative touch to the showcase.



KTM

KTM unveiled two new motorcycles at the IBW: the KTM 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R. While technical specifications are yet to be disclosed, both models are expected to feature the same engine as that powering the 390 Duke.



The India-spec KTM 390 Adventure S comes equipped with Apollo Tramplr XR tyres, wire-spoke wheels, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. Its suspension consists of an adjustable upside-down (USD) fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear, making it well-suited for adventure riding.



On the other hand, the KTM 390 Enduro R is designed for hardcore off-road enthusiasts. It features a narrower seat as compared to the Adventure S and a slightly different wheel size, 21-inch at the front and 18-inch at the rear. While details remain limited, the 390 Enduro R appears to have a more minimalist design and fewer features than the Adventure S. Both bikes are expected to be launched in January 2025.



Motohaus

Motohaus, a Kolhapur-based OEM, recently launched an impressive line-up of two-wheelers, including three bikes from Brixton and the electric scooter, VLF Tennis. While the initial unveiling for journalists and media offered a sneak peek, the IBW became the stage for Motohaus to showcase these models to the general public for the first time.

Brixton presented their Crossfire 500 X, Crossfire 500 XC, and the Cromwell 1200 at the event. However, enthusiasts hoping to see the limited-edition Brixton Cromwell 1200 X were disappointed, as its first appearance will require some patience.

Meanwhile, VLF also made its mark at IBW by showcasing the Tennis electric scooter. Notably, VLF stood out as the only electric two-wheeler manufacturer to participate in this event.