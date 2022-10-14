India Bike Week Back in Goa After Three Years

The India Bike Week (IBW) is nirvana for those who live, breathe, and dine motorcycle riding. For

more than seven years, leisure motorcyclists from all over India have been travelling to IBW both

alone and in groups.

In partnership with Petronas Sprinta, India Bike Week will provide a unique opportunity to explore

Indian motorcycle culture, as well as music, food, racing, competitions, shopping, adventure, and

activities that promote the bond between bikers of all kinds. Enthusiasts may now make early

reservations to ensure their attendance at the festival, which is returning to Goa after being forced

to take a break owing to COVID-19. Early bird passes start from Rs 2,300 for single riders and Rs

2,600 per person for clubs with 25 or more members till 16 October, 2022.



The “Ride to IBW” is just the beginning of a daring voyage that begins with a ride to Goa and

culminates with a flurry of activities that are not for the timid and entice the free spirit of brave

riders. Five different race tracks, Wheelie training, the Ring of Fire, the Biker’s Mart (indoor and

outdoor expo), the RevMoto Stage, Big Trip sessions, the IBW Previously Loved Garage, the IBW

Surf Day, the IBW Collector’s Showcase, the Club Village, and Jameson’s Howling Dog Bar are

among the event’s attractions. The Big Forkers Meat Fest, which will be held in conjunction with

IBW 2022, will showcase the art of curing, grilling, smoking, and barbecuing meats, including

Goan Chorizo, whole hog roasts, spit roasts, fire and meat displays, churrascarias, tawa, and

tandoor, by the top five pit masters from around the world.

The India Bike Week is more extensive than ever in this eighth edition. The five racing venues for

our IBW biker buddies, Adventure Flow Track, Flat Track, MX Dirt Dash, The Mud Rush, and the

Enduro Hill Climb, are brand-new in this edition. This year in Goa, it will truly be a case of “Ride,

Party, Race,” according to Martin da Costa, festival director and CEO of 70 EMG.

IBW 2022 is prepared to host the community of motorcycle enthusiasts as a celebration of riding

culture, freedom, and independence.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



