Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review

A long ride astride the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 gave us a good idea about how this roadster performs when compared to the 390 Duke that it shares a platform with.

Story: Azaman Chothia

Photography: Apurva Ambep

For the Indian market, Husqvarna are now offering the Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 250. Back in 2020, we had the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 but they did not kick off as expected. Husqvarna motorcycles are known to stand apart from the competition especially because of their futuristic neo-retro design language. The new models do have pretty much the same silhouette but there are many changes that set them apart. From afar, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 looks like a rugged scrambler and that is especially because of the spoked wheels with off-road tyres. That being said, the rest of the motorcycle is more of a roadster so the spoed wheels are more from than function. The previous models had a short rear end compared to the newer models with an extended rear end. The Svartpilen 401 also gets a small cowl over the round headlight and just like the new 390 Duke, sports an underbelly exhaust as well. The fuel tank is a 13.5 litre unit compared to the 15-litre fuel-tank on the 390 Duke. Feature wise, the bike packs a 5-inch TFT with a different layout compared to the 390 Duke. There is also the option of switching between two other layouts, each of which have a more minimal layout.

The ergonomics of the Svartpilen 401 have also changed when compared to the older Svartpilen 250. The footpegs are placed similarly where they are slightly towards the rear. Meanwhile, the handlebar is a wide and flat unit where a rider has to bend slightly forward. The older Svartpilen 250 in comparison had raised handlebars that kept a rider upright. This riders triangle is another indication that the Svartpilen 401 is a roadster and not a scrambler. The seat height stands at 820 mm which is slightly on the taller side but I was quite comfortable astride the bike with my 5.7 foot stature. The bike has a kerb weight of 171 kg which makes it light to maneuver. With the unique design of the tank, I found it a little difficult to lock my knee on either side while cornering. I feel like taller riders will feel more natural astride the bike while tackling the twisties.

As we all know, the Husqvarna 401 shares its platform with the KTM 390 Duke. So it makes use of the same chassis and the updated 399-cc motor churning out 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is in the same state of tune as the 390 Duke and also gets the same sprocketing. While the new 390 Duke gets an aluminium subframe, the Husqvarna 401 gets a steel subframe. The power delivery of this motor is linear and there is a nice surge once it revs past the 7,000 rpm mark. It gets up to triple digit speeds really quick and I was able to cruise comfortably at 120 km/h in sixth gear. There are a few vibrations creeping in at the handlebar and footpegs once the bike revs past the 8,000 rpm mark. As we had mentioned with the 390 Duke, this updated motor is also more tractable and can handle doing around 60 km/h in sixth gear. The gearbox is slick and the clutch action is light. The international-spec Svartpilen 401 gets two ride modes (Street and Rain) but the India-spec model misses out on this functionality even though we can see the option on the TFT screen. While it misses out on riding modes, it gets traction control, switchable ABS and a quickshifter as part of the standard package. As I started off my ride, the quickshifter was not working as expected but all I needed to do was switch it off and back on after which it worked really well.

The suspension setup comprises 43-mm, WP Apex front forks and an offset monoshock unit at the rear. Both ends get 150 mm of suspension travel. The front has compression and rebound adjustability, while the rear is adjustable for preload and rebound. The bike rides on a set of 17-inch spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres. While these tyres are known for their off-road performance, they do a really good job on the road as well. They are tubeless tyres but run with a tube as the bike does not get tubeless spoked wheels. I do not consider the Svartpilen 401 to be a scrambler so I did not really venture off-road with the motorcycle. Husqvarna say that riders will be able to fit the alloy wheels from the new Vitpilen 250 onto the Svartpilen 401 as an option and this will allow it to use the tyres without a tube. In terms of handling, it does take slightly more effort to be put into a corner and flick over from one side to another if you compare it to the 390 Duke. It holds a line well and is confidence inspiring once you get used to it. Over bad roads, the bike has a plush ride quality and with the adjustable suspension, riders can easily set it up to their liking. Braking duties are handled by a 320-mm disc at the front and a 240-mm rear disc. There is a sharp feel at the lever with good ABS calibration and this setup is able to bring the bike to a stop very easily.

Priced at Rs 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Svartpilen 401 is a very capable machine, thanks to the potent motor and chassis from the 390 Duke. The spoked wheels and off-road tyres are more form than function as this is a roadster that has actually been made for the streets. It proves to be a great alternative for someone who does not want something as sporty as the 390 Duke and additionally, a rider will save approximately Rs 20,000. The design language is something that will appeal to a select few and we hope to see sales kicking off better than last time. We shall soon also test the new Vitpilen 250 to bring you insights into how it fares.