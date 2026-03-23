Honda to Invest 1500 Crore Rupees in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is set to expand its manufacturing footprint in the country by adding a third production line at its Tapukara facility in Alwar district, Rajasthan.

Story: Salman Bargir

The Japanese two-wheeler giant will invest approximately Rs 1,500 crore towards this expansion. As part of the plan, it will acquire 73,700 square metres of land at Tapukara, along with provisions for future expansion across its other manufacturing plants in India. The upcoming line is designed to be flexible, with the capability to manufacture both scooters and motorcycles. It is scheduled to commence operations in 2028 and will have an annual capacity of 6.7 lakh units.

With this expansion, the Tapukara plant’s total production capacity will rise to above two million units per year. This will further result in increasing total annual production capacity from the current 6.25 million units to around eight million units. In addition to boosting output, the move is expected to generate over 2,000 employment opportunities, further highlighting HMSI’s commitment to India.

Commenting on the capacity expansion, Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, mentioned, ” India is entering a new phase of mobility transformation, and HMSI is committed to leading this journey with responsibility and purpose. Strengthening our production ecosystem at Tapukara is an important step towards building greater resilience, flexibility, and future readiness across our supply chain. This expansion will help us respond more effectively to market demand and continue delivering value that supports the aspirations of millions of customers. In line with our commitment to safer, cleaner, and more accessible mobility, we remain focused on long-term sustainable growth that advances mobility and strengthens the company’s foundation for the future.”

Honda currently operates four manufacturing plants across India with a total annual capacity of 6.25 million units. As announced in May 2025, it is also adding a fourth production line at its Vithalapur plant in Ahmedabad, Gujarat which is scheduled to begin operations in 2027.

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