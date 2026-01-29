Motul Presents Innovative EV Cooling Fluids and Hydrogen ICE Lubricants at SIAT Expo 2026

French lubricant maker demonstrates dual-track approach with technologies for electric powertrains and alternative fuels

Motul India used SIAT Expo 2026 in Pune to showcase a portfolio that reflects the industry’s current core focus: how to support internal combustion engines while preparing for an electrified future that remains years away from full-scale adoption.

The French lubricant manufacturer, founded in 1853, presented its E-Gen fluid technology series designed specifically for thermal management in hybrid and electric vehicles. The fluids address cooling requirements for electric motors, battery systems, and power electronics—components that generate significant heat and directly impact EV reliability and performance. Motul positioned E-Gen as infrastructure-dependent, acknowledging that widespread application awaits broader EV adoption in markets like India.

Alongside its electric vehicle technologies, Motul showcased NGEN, a sustainable lubricant range using base oils derived from re-refined lubricants. The approach aligns with circular economy principles, though the company framed NGEN as a long-term sustainability initiative rather than an immediate market product.

The expo presentation also included early-stage lubricant technologies for hydrogen internal combustion engines, reflecting Motul’s research investments in alternative propulsion systems before they reach commercial viability. Dr Julien Plet, Global Head of R&D at Motul, emphasized this dual focus: “Motul’s research and development teams across geographies continue to focus on advancing lubricant performance for existing powertrains while developing technologies aligned with future mobility needs and local market conditions.”

Motul used the platform to highlight its race-to-road engineering philosophy through validated collaborations. The company displayed a lubricant that received Mercedes-Benz approval, meeting the German automaker’s global performance benchmarks. A separate lubricant developed with Toyota Racing Development demonstrated how motorsport environments serve as testing grounds for real-world applications.

These partnerships underscore Motul’s position in the automotive supply chain. The company maintains relationships with manufacturers and motorsport teams including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, MotoGP, and Dakar Rally, using competition environments to validate technologies before broader release.

Nagendra Pai, CEO of Motul India & South Asia, described SIAT Expo as “a key platform for future mobility” and positioned the company to lead solutions across electrification, sustainability, and alternative fuels as India’s automotive sector transitions.

With operations in 160 countries, Motul’s SIAT presentation reflects a calculated bet: investing in multiple propulsion technologies while the industry’s long-term direction remains uncertain. The approach hedges against the unpredictable timeline of electrification in emerging markets, where infrastructure and adoption patterns continue to evolve.