Hero Xtreme 250R; Claims to be Fastest-in-Segment

The all new Hero Xtreme 250R gets a sporty design with sharp lines and heavy claims. It is the biggest bike in the Xtreme series by Hero MotoCorp. Find out more below.

The new Hero Xtreme 250R comes with an all new 249.03-cc liquid-cooled, DOHC four-valve, engine pushing out 30 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The power is sent to the 150/60-17 rear tyre through a six-speed transmission equipped with a slip and assist clutch. A six-step preload adjustable gas-charged monoshock handles rear suspension duty. At the front, the 110/70-17 tyre is mounted onto a 43-mm upside-down fork with a 120-mm stroke. The seat height is 806 mm with a ground clearance of 167 mm.

Hero MotoCorp have really focussed on their design factors for this Xtreme 250R. It has a sharp and sporty body language, with an all LED set-up with the signature “H” design tail-light. The face lights up the road well with an LED projector headlight. An LCD instrument cluster offers features including bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, a drag race timer, a lap timer, and music control. This is where the rider can toggle between the two ABS modes as well.

The 250-cc bike also boasts of a claimed zero to 60 km/h time of 3.2 seconds. The Hero Xtreme 250R has an 11.5-litre fuel tank with an ARAI-rated fuel economy of 50 km/l. This feature-packed motorcycle has a single variant with three colour options, Firestorm Red, Neon Shooting Star and Stealth Black, starting at Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). Did you like the bold design of the Hero Xtreme 250R? Let us know in the comments.

Read more: TVS Apache RTR 310 2025 Review