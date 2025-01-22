Hero Xpulse 210 Finally Arrives at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The legendary Impulse, discontinued in 2017 was succeeded by the Xpulse 200 which stayed almost the same since its launch in 2019… until now. The all new Hero Xpulse 210 is finally here.

The Hero MotoCorp stall at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was a very happening one as they launched four new vehicles. One of them was the much awaited Hero Xpulse 210. The bike comes with a completely new high-tensile semi-double-cradle frame which is ideal for a dual-sport machine. The bike stands slightly taller than its predecessor with a seat height of 830 mm.

The Hero Xpulse 210 is a the machine that the masses were waiting for, with an improved suspension set-up, offering 205 mm and 210 mm travel for the rear monoshock and front suspension respectively. The rear monoshock is 10-step adjustable, making it easier to adapt to each user’s preferences. The major update about this bike is the engine: a 210-cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC four-valve engine pushing out 24.6 hp at 9,250 rpm and 20.7 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The power is transmitted to the rear wheel through a six-speed transmission equipped with an assist and slipper clutch.

The Hero Xpulse 210 comes in two variants for now, the Base and the Top.The starting price is 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Top variant costs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The top Tariant is equipped with dual-channel ABS while the base has single-channel ABS. The bike also has three ABS modes and it uses spoked wheels with 90/90-21 tyres in the front and 120/80-18 tyres in the rear.

Did you like the all new Hero Xpulse 210? Because we surely did and we are hoping for a Rally Pro edition to be launched as well.

