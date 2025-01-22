Hero Xoom 160 Launched at Rs 1.48 lakh

Hero MotoCorp launched an all-new maxi-scooter called the Xoom 160 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 for Rs 1.48 lakh, ex-showroom. We had seen it at EICMA and we appreciate Hero’s speed in bringing it to India.

The all-new Xoom 160 has a strong and beefy appearance with a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock-absorbers at the rear. It runs on 14-inch wheels with 120/70 and 140/60 tyres at the front and rear respectively. The seat height is 787 mm and it gets a ground clearance of 155 mm. It also gets a long visor and a touring box.

This maxi-scooter comes with a liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, SOHC engine that displaces 156 cc. It produces 14.8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The Xoom 160 can store up to seven litres of fuel and the kerb weight is 142 kg.

The all-new Xoom 160 is smart key enabled and gets a fully-digital speedometer which supports turn-by-turn navigation when paired with your mobile phone. It also gets the i3s silent starting system.

The all-new Xoom 160 is available in four colour options which are Matte Rainforest Green, Summit White, Canyon Red and Matte Volcanic Grey. The Xoom 160 has joined the long list of maxi-scooters that are currently available in India.