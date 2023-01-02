Hero Motocorp Chalk Up Four Million Sales

Hero MotoCorp sold more than 40.58 lakh units in the first three-quarters of the financial year 2022- 23 (April-December).

This translates into a growth of eight per cent over the corresponding period in the previous fiscal (FY’22) when it had sold 37.55 lakh units. The company dispatched 3,94,179 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of December 2022. With the upcoming marriage and festive season in many parts of the country and the continuously improving consumer sentiment on account of favourable macroeconomic indicators, the company expects a positive momentum to build up from the fourth quarter onwards. The company hosted the prestigious Hero World Challenge, a PGA Tour invitational, featuring 20 of the top golfers in the world. The tournament witnessed Viktor Hovland winning his second consecutive HWC championship.

Further strengthening Hero MotoCorp’s ‘We Care’ initiative, the company partnered with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to develop and train specially-abled athletes. The organisation will provide these athletes with world-class facilities, equipment, and professional training designed to enhance their skills and hone their talent.

In December, Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport team of Hero MotoCorp, unveiled its rider line-up for the Dakar Rally 2023. The team has a rider squad of four members – Franco Caimi, Joaquim Rodrigues, Ross Branch, and Sebastian Bühler who are all set to triumph in the 2023 edition of the Dakar Rally, starting from December 31st.

In the month of December, Hero MotoCorp launched the much-awaited XPulse 200T 4-valve at an attractive price of Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

DEC’22 DEC’21 YTD FY’23 YTD FY’22 Motorcycles 356,749 376,862 3,767,768 3,505,745 Scooters 37,430 17,911 290,286 249,521 Total 394,179 394,773 4,058,054 3,755,266 Domestic 381,365 374,485 3,921,309 3,537,640 Exports 12,814 20,288 136,745 217,626

Story: Sumesh Soman



