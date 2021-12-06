Hero at India Bike Week

The India Bike Week – a grand culmination of motorcyclists from the country took place at Aamby Valley in Lonavla this year. The even saw thousands coming from various parts of the country to celebrate motorcycles. Hero Motocorp – the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer had debuted at the India Bike Week this year.

As this was Hero’s debut year, the manufacturer made sure they enter with a bang. The event saw the manufacturer have one stall displaying its current flagship products – the Xpulse 200 4V alongside the Xtreme 160R.

The biggest highlights were the two events Hero was running – the XDrags and XTracks. The XDrags event was held on the Aamby Valley airstrip where Hero invited Mr. Hemnath Mudappa a seven-time nation drag racing champion to put the Xtreme 160R to the test and set a laptime while spectators could sample the drag event and try to break Hemnath’s record time.

The next was the XTracks event that Hero had set up for riders to run an obstacle course in order to sample the XPulse 200 4V in its natural habitat. Hero also ran an event where the quickest times were awarded trophies by CS Santosh, Hero’s home-grown rally racer.