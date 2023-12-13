Gogoro Battery-swapping Ecosystem and CrossOver Scooter Unveiled

Bike India

Gogoro, a Taiwanese tech giant, have launched their battery-swapping ecosystem and unveiled their first-ever made-in-India smart scooter, the CrossOver GX250.

Gogoro, a global leader in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities have announced the launch of their battery-swapping ecosystems and smart scooters in India. The company also unveiled their first India-made scooter, the CrossOver GX250.

The company will initially offer this to B2B customers in Delhi and Goa, and later plan to expand to Mumbai and Pune in the first half of 2024, with consumer availability in the second quarter of 2024.

The Gogoro CrossOver smart scooter series is built on a redesigned all-terrain frame that offers a variety of storage, riding and customization capabilities. The CrossOver GX250 uses a 2.5-kW motor that provides a top speed of over 60 km/h and a certified range of 111 km. The scooter also comes with ample storage options with a new mounting point expansion system that includes 26 locking points. With the ability to leverage four cargo areas including a platform design headlight, foot, seat and rear cargo space,

The CrossOver will be offered in three models – the CrossOver GX250, CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S. The CrossOver GX250 is on sale. The CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S will arrive later in 2024.

“We are at the cusp of a dramatic change in the global urban transportation landscape, and with its more than 250 million mopeds and motorcycles India is well positioned to lead the shift to sustainable consumer and B2B transportation,” said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro. “The Gogoro CrossOver series embodies everything our brand has come to stand for and the new made-in-India CrossOver GX250 is optimized for riders in India with more seating space, greater storage and better ground clearance.”


