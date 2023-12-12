Kinetic Green Zulu Electric Scooter Launched

The Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter was launched in India at Rs 94,990 (ex-showroom).

The Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter is powered by a 2.27-kWh Li-ion battery and is equipped with a portable charger. It boasts a range of 104 km and a maximum speed of 60 km/h. It has a ground clearance of 160 mm. The feature list includes front and rear disc brakes, under-seat storage, LED DRLs, digital speedometer, front storage and bag hook, USB port and boot light. The battery, motor and controller are water- and dust-resistant with IP67 rating. The Zulu comes with ‘KG Trust’ which provides a five-year extended warranty and ‘KG Assure’ that provides roadside assistance and service support.

Kinetic Green also unveiled a new brand identity along with a brand philosophy statement: “Planet at Our Heart”. Commenting on the Kinetic Green Zulu, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green said, “This is a significant moment for the Kinetic Green family, and the EV industry. Kinetic Group has been well known and loved by millions for its revolutionary two-wheelers like Kinetic Honda scooter and Kinetic Luna. We are excited to re-begin the two-wheeler journey in this new avatar. In addition, our rebranding marks a momentous milestone in our pursuit of innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the masses.”



Kinetic Green will introduce a cutting-edge ‘KG Ener-G’ battery platform in Zulu. It is a patented ‘Oil-Cooled Active Immersion Cooling Technology’ that is supposed to offer good heat management, fast charging up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes even with a 15 A socket, and still have the ability to provide over 1.2 lakh km of mileage. All of this is integrated via smart BMS and AI-based battery health prediction system. According to Kinetic Green, this battery platform substantially improves battery performance, endurance, and safety.

The new Zulu is available in six colours. The made-in-India Fame-II compliant electric scooter is available from Rs 94,990 (ex-showroom) at all Kinetic Green dealerships nationwide and on e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Story: Charan Karthik