Generation Speed This Weekend at Lonavala

The makers of India Bike Week are all set to kickstart Generation Speed – a motoring event that promises to excite and engage all types of automobile enthusiasts.

Slated for the 22nd and 23rd of February 2025 at Amby Valley Air Strip, this all-new event will have something for everyone; whether you’re a classic bike enthusiast or a supercar junkie. Generation Speed promises to have flamboyant displays of the rarest and most extreme automobiles but it won’t stop there since a large number of the scheduled programmes involve participation as well!

Here are some of the many highlights you can look forward to:

Drag and drift experiences on the Royal Enfield Guerilla 450

Curated car displays – everything from extreme 4x4s to the latest racing cars

The best and most extreme modified vehicles on display

Classic sports and racing cars by WIAA – from a rare Jaguar XK120 race-spec car to Formula race cars, sports cars and motorcycles from the past

Hero Motosports collection – Dakar Factory bike and Indian National racing bikes Meet-and-greet with motorsport legends

A drifting showcase, competition and even a drift taxi ride!

Go-karting, dirt-karting and ATV drives

Off-roading adventures in any SUV with support from instructors from Learn Offroad

“Turbo Arena” featuring the top performance shops and their best works displayed

With enthusiast culture on the rise in India, events like these do a spectacular job of bringing together like-minded individuals for some high octane thrills in addition to giving veterans in the automotive scene a platform to share their invaluable experiences.

For more information and ticket details visit www.generationspeed.com

