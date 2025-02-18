Generation Speed This Weekend at Lonavala

The makers of India Bike Week are all set to kickstart Generation Speed – a motoring event that promises to excite and engage all types of automobile enthusiasts.
Slated for the 22nd and 23rd of February 2025 at Amby Valley Air Strip, this all-new event will have something for everyone; whether you’re a classic bike enthusiast or a supercar junkie. Generation Speed promises to have flamboyant displays of the rarest and most extreme automobiles but it won’t stop there since a large number of the scheduled programmes involve participation as well!
Here are some of the many highlights you can look forward to:
- Drag and drift experiences on the Royal Enfield Guerilla 450
- Curated car displays – everything from extreme 4x4s to the latest racing cars
- The best and most extreme modified vehicles on display
- Classic sports and racing cars by WIAA – from a rare Jaguar XK120 race-spec car to Formula race cars, sports cars and motorcycles from the past
- Hero Motosports collection – Dakar Factory bike and Indian National racing bikes Meet-and-greet with motorsport legends
- A drifting showcase, competition and even a drift taxi ride!
- Go-karting, dirt-karting and ATV drives
- Off-roading adventures in any SUV with support from instructors from Learn Offroad
- “Turbo Arena” featuring the top performance shops and their best works displayed
With enthusiast culture on the rise in India, events like these do a spectacular job of bringing together like-minded individuals for some high octane thrills in addition to giving veterans in the automotive scene a platform to share their invaluable experiences.
For more information and ticket details visit www.generationspeed.com
