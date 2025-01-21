Ferrato Defy 22 Launched

Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the platform for showcasing and launching new vehicles was taken over by EVs this year, among them was the Defy 22 by OPG Mobility.

The company earlier known as Okaya EV, recently rebranded itself, aiming to show its focus on expanding the electric vehicle portfolio. The OPG Mobility Ferrato Defy 22 is open for pre-booking starting at an accessible Rs 499. It has been launched in seven colours, Champagne Cream, Black Fire, Coastal Ivory, Unity White, Resilience Black, Dove Grey and Matte Green at a price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom).

The Defy 22 comes equipped with a 2.2-kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery pack with an IP67-rating coupled with a weather-proof IP65-rated charger. It is powered by a 3.4-hp motor and uses 12-inch wheels. The Defy 22 has a split-level floorboard unlike the flat ones we are used to. Claimed top speed is 70 km/h and the ICAT tested range is 80 km. The EV is equipped with combi-brakes, a seven-inch touchscreen display with a dedicated music feature but details are scarce about its functionality at this time.

OPG Mobility showcased nine EVs at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo of which three were electric three-wheelers.

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo Latest Updates