EICMA 2024: Updated Yamaha Ténéré 700 and MT-07 Revealed; India-bound?

The 2025 Yamaha Ténéré 700 and the MT-07 have received a comprehensive array of changes, the biggest of which is a ride-by-wire throttle

Yamaha had a lot to showcase at this year’s EICMA show, one of which was an all-new bike, the Yamaha R9, but most important updates were reserved for the CP2-powered 700-cc models, both on-road and off-road ones. The Yamaha MT-03 received some attention as well—these updates should reach the Indian MT-03 next year.





Yamaha Ténéré 700 and Ténéré 700 Rally

While the 698-cc CP2 parallel-twin engine remains largely unchanged save for a slip-and-assist clutch, Yamaha have equipped it with a ride-by-wire throttle for 2025, which opens up the door to ride modes. The Ténéré 700 has two ride modes—Sport and Explorer- along with Switchable ABS and traction control. There’s a new 6.5-inch TFT console, a revised headlight, an overall slimmer design and fully-adjustable 43-mm USD forks and a new monoshock with progressive linkage. Yamaha have also moved the fuel tank forward to improve weight distribution and redesigned the fuel cap so it doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb anymore. The Ténéré 700 Rally retains everything mentioned before while gaining uprated suspension, a higher ground clearance, titanium footpegs, a 4-mm aluminium engine guard, a high-mounted front fender, a one-piece seat and a “Raid” theme for the display which mimics rally raid road book.





Yamaha MT-07 and MT-03

Just like its larger sibling, the MT-09, the Yamaha MT-07 gains the optional Y-AMT semi-automatic transmission, and the same ride-by-wire throttle from the Ténéré 700, which gives it multiple ride modes—Street and Sport with a third customisable mode as well. The slip-and-assist clutch makes its appearance here as well, and it has three different power maps and two levels of traction control, all of which can be accessed via a new 5-inch TFT console. The headlight is completely new, and while it is still a rather edgy design, we feel it may not be as polarising as the previous iteration. The new MT-07 comes with a 41-mm USD fork, replacing the telescopic ones and a link-type monoshock. Also, the front brakes have been upgraded to radial units from the axial ones. The MT-03 gains a Bluetooth-connected dash, a USB charging port for phones and a slip-and-assist clutch.

Yamaha R9

Powered by the same CP3 triple found on the Yamaha MT-09, the Yamaha R9 bridges the gap between the R7 and the big daddy R1, both in terms of power and cylinder count. The R9 has taller gearing compared to the MT-09, while the engine pumps out 119 hp @ 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm @ 7,000 rpm, which is identical to the MT-09 and the XSR900. R9 sports a gravity-cast, Deltabox aluminium frame, which according to Yamaha is the lightest frame on any Yamaha supersport ever. Suspension duties are handled by a fully-adjustable KYB USD fork and a monoshock. Brakes are courtesy of Brembo, Stylema radial monobloc callipers on dual 320-mm discs, The bike is loaded with electronics which include four power levels, lean-sensitive traction control and ABS, lift and slide control systems, adjustable engine braking, launch control and a bi-directional quickshifter.