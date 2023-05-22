Bike India

Ducati Offer Discounts

Ducati are marking their 10th anniversary India by offering discounts on select models from their line-up.

These discounts are not direct monetary savings but rather store credit that customers can use to buy genuine Ducati motorcycle gear and accessories. It’s crucial to remember that these deals are only available while stocks last. Details are as follows:

The Streetfighter V4 and the Multistrada V4 are the models that come with the biggest discount, which is Rs 4 lakh. Priced at Rs 22.15 lakh for the Streetfighter V4 and Rs 21.48 lakh for the Multistrada V4, (ex-showroom) respectively.

The benefits granted to the Streetfighter V2, Multistrada V2, and Monster models are a total Rs 2 lakh. The Streetfighter V2, Multistrada V2, and Monster are each priced at Rs 18.10 lakh, Rs 16.05 lakh, and Rs 12.95 lakh, (ex-showroom) respectively.

To take advantage of this offer, buyers should visit the dedicated website at https://www.ducati.com/in/en/home or contact their local Ducati dealer by June 30, 2023.

