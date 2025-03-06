Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Completes 60,000-km European Tour

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally has successfully completed its 60,000-km European Tour crossing eight European countries and concluding in Borgo Panigale, Italy.

The journey started from France with the route crossing Nice, Bordeaux, Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps, Austria, Great Britain, Misano, Poland, the Iberian Peninsula, and finally finishing in Italy. The tour actually exceeded its initial objective with the V4 Rally clocking a total distance of 67,925 km. There were several more destinations en route as well as various perks for the riders involved.

The ride took place in a relay-like fashion wherein each motorcyclist was allotted a particular section of the tour to complete. After that they would hand over the Multistrada V4 Rally to the next rider who would then continue riding through the next leg of the journey. Depending on the allotted stints, the riders were granted various perks by Ducati. For instance, the motorcyclist riding to Le Mans got to watch the MotoGP French round from the Ducati grandstand and journalist Nye Davis who rode to Misamo took the motorcycle to World Ducati Week where the Multistrada was displayed and admired by those who came to visit. Once the ride concluded in Borgo Panigale, the bike has been on display at the entrance of the Ducati Museum from 28 February onwards.

The Multistrada V4 Rally has a valve clearance interval of 60,000 km and Ducati say that when this procedure was done to the tour bike, they saw no signs of wear-and-tear whatsoever.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is a more touring oriented and go-anywhere version of the already very capable Multistrada V4. It comes with the same 1,158-cc V4 Granturismo engine producing 170 hp and 135 Nm with a new dedicated off-road mode which caps the power at 115 hp. It can also shut-off its rear bank of cylinders at idle and low speeds and features useful additions such as tubeless-spoked wheels and radar-assisted safety tech. It is currently available in India from a starting price of Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom).