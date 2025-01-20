Ducati and Aruba.it team up for FIM Motocross World Championship

Ducati and Aruba.it further strengthened their partnership by announcing that Aruba.it will be the title sponsor for the official Ducati team in the FIM Motocross World Championship. The presentation of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX team will take place on 11 February at Bergamo, Italy. This is, of course, in addition to the Ducati Panigale V4 R in the World Superbike Championship and the Ducati V21L in the MotoE World Championship that Aruba.it are currently sponsoring.

Aruba are sure to gain some traction over this sponsorship as the FIM Motocross World Championship will have 20 events that will take place over four continents with guaranteed television coverage in 180 countries.

Paolo Ciabatti, General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road, said that “Ducati has decided to take on a new challenge in the off-road world by developing a new model, the Desmo450 MX, which is the only motocross bike in the world to use the desmodromic valve recall system”.

Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba, said that “The strong partnership between Aruba and Ducati is based on the many values that unite our companies, and above all, on the love for great challenges”.

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship will start on 02 March, in Cordoba, Argentina and will end on 21 September in Darwin, Australia.