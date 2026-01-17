Chetak C25 – Knock-Knock, Metal Here

The Chetak C25 is the entry-level Chetak with absolutely brilliant pricing.

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Remember Sachin Tendulkar’s Bajaj Sunny advertisement from the 1990s? If the Sunny were to be reborn today, this is probably what it would look like. In fact, I feel this scooter should have been called Sunny—it dons that same charming persona of being small, cute, and unapologetically youthful. Some people on our social media even called it Sunny. However, Bajaj had other plans and chose to call it the Chetak C25. Officially referred to as the Chetak C2501, this model sits at the entry point of the Chetak electric scooter line-up. As the name suggests, it comes equipped with a 2.5-kWh battery pack, but more on that later.

First, let’s talk about the design. The overall design philosophy closely mirrors that of the Chetak 35 series. Most of the body panels are metal, with a few plastic elements used where necessary. The flower petal–style spokes on the front wheel do look a bit delicate, at least visually. The absence of turn indicators on the apron is slightly disorienting. I’m so used to the classic three-point visual reference—one headlamp and two indicators on the apron—that not having them there makes me feel something is missing. That said, Bajaj has paid a tasteful tribute to the classic Chetak with a D-shaped design on the side panels, which instantly adds a layer of nostalgia. Practical touches include a single hook for hanging bags and two storage compartments below the ignition switch. These compartments are genuinely useful and even house a cleverly concealed USB Type-C port, tucked away so discreetly that you could easily miss it. The 25-litre underseat storage is surprisingly spacious and can comfortably accommodate a full-size helmet. The digital instrument display is very basic, but all the information is clearly laid out and it is easily legible. The switchgear feels tactile with a solid click, and the button layout is new and notably better than what we’ve seen on the Chetak 35 series.

The Chetak C25 is powered by a 2.2-kW hub motor, and it is capable of a top speed of 55 km/h. This clearly positions it as an urban mobility scooter, aimed at the riders with a relaxed and unhurried riding style. Unlike the Chetak 35 series, which offered multiple variants such as the 3501, 3502, and 3503, Bajaj has simplified the line-up here by offering the C25 in a single standard version. However, buyers can opt for the TecPac for an additional Rs 3,000. The TecPac unlocks features such as two riding modes—Eco and Sport—sequential indicators, auto indicator cancellation, and several other convenience additions. Importantly, there’s no speed restriction in either mode; the scooter can attain its top speed of 55 km/h in both Eco and Sport. The difference lies in acceleration, with Sport getting you there quicker. Throttle requires a full twist to get moving, and power delivery remains linear throughout. The scooter is equipped with a 2.5-kWh NMC battery pack which delivers an IDC range of 113 kilometres. Unfortunately, we couldn’t verify this figure, as our time with the scooter was limited.

The suspension set-up is on the stiffer side, and this becomes evident while riding over broken or poorly surfaced roads, where the scooter tends to feel harsh. Weighing just 108 kilograms, the Chetak C25 feels light and is easy to handle, especially in city conditions. I felt the steering on this scooter is slightly heavy at low speed. Braking performance is adequate and inspires sufficient confidence for everyday urban riding. The seat height is a very accessible 763 millimetres, making it friendly for riders of most heights. However, the seat is not very long, so the space for the pillion rider is limited, making it uncomfortable when carrying a pillion. Ground clearance stands at 170 mm, which is enough to comfortably tackle typical speed-breakers.

The Chetak C25 does have two salient advantages: pricing and metal body. Priced at Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom), it is positioned brilliantly. Even with the optional TecPac, which, as mentioned earlier, costs an additional Rs 3,000, it is still priced very fairly. This aggressive pricing, combined with a metal body below the Rs 1-lakh mark, is likely to be a major draw for Indian buyers. Personally, though, I’m not a big fan of the Chetak C25 for its design. But then this is a subjective matter.