CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League’s Second Round Did Not Disappoint

The race day for Indian Supercross Racing League’s second round started like the first one, with Brian Gyles absolutely dominating the proceedings in the 85-cc, two-stroke demo class, just like he did back in Pune. However, the next race was the 450-cc International and things went topsy-turvy for the premier class riders.

As the race was green-flagged, Jordi Tixier (BB Racing) and Cedric Soubeyras (Bigrock Motorsports) came into contact with each other and both riders fell. This caused Soubeyras to punch Tixier in the face. Consequently, Soubeyras was banned by the stewards from competing in the next race of the 450-cc International class at Ahmedabad. Tixier, who won both races at Round One in Pune, was also unable to continue. Thomas Ramette (Reise Motorsports) clinched victory with Matt Moss (Bigrock Motorsports) coming second, thus giving the Bengaluru-based team something to cheer for. Nico Koch (Reise Motorsports) rounded up the podium. The next race went to Moss, with Tixier managing to overtake several other racers to finish second, with Paul Haberland (Mohite’s Racing) getting the bronze.

In the 250-cc International class, the domination of Reid Taylor continued, as after winning both races at Pune, he repeated this feat again at Ahmedabad. One might say that racer #86 managed to ‘eighty-six’ the entire competition!

In the 250-cc India-Asia mixed class, Thanarat Penjan (Bigrock Motorsports) seemed all set to repeat his double, like in the previous round but in Race Two, he was pipped to the podium by Ben Prasit Hallgren (Mohite’s Racing Team), and Penjan had to be content with a third-place finish.

There was more drama in store, as in the all-star race, there was an epic duel between Moss and Tixier, which ended with an unfortunate high-side by Moss, handing Tixier the win. The racing incident also meant that Reid Taylor managed to finish second on his 250-cc Kawasaki, ahead of every other 450-cc rider in the all-star race. He has been ultra-consistent so far, and will definitely be one to watch out for.

Overall, Bigrock Motorsports dominated the proceedings and they came to this round with a sizeable lead which they have managed to extend further, making them a favourite as the champion team for the inaugural season of the CEAT Indian Supercross League but there is still enough scope for upsets as BB Racing and Mohite’s Racing Team will try their best to take Bigrock down at the final round in Delhi. Watch this space for more action from the Indian Supercross Racing League.