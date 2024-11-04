California Superbike School (CSS) 2025 Dates Announced

The California Superbike School or as it’s commonly known, the CSS, has a legacy spanning four decades of advanced riding tutorials.

The California Superbike School, also known as the CSS, have announced the dates for the India 2025 sessions. The sessions will be held over two consecutive weekends—24 to 26 January and 31 January to 02 February next year. As usual, Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be available; Level 4 is only accessible to the riders who have completed Level 3, with Level 1 being for the first-timers. The cost of the programme is Rs 80,000 for the first three levels and Rs 1.35 lakh for Level 4.

For the uninitiated, the California Superbike School was founded by Keith Code, who laid down the code (pun absolutely intended) of riding fast on the road and track. Their first camp was held in 2010 at MMSC, which has since been the home of CSS in India. The 2010 Indian instalment of CSS was the first time the California Superbike School reached a country in Southeast Asia. CSS have trained more than 1,200 riders in the 12 years of operation in our country.

In order to participate at the CSS, riders need a valid motorcycle licence and full riding gear, which should be leather though they do allow textile jackets and pants, preferably 1-piece (2-piece is ok as long as it zips together), leather gloves, leather boots where no part of the leg is exposed between the boot and the pant, and a full-face helmet.