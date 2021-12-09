BSA Motorcycles Return With A New Gold Star

BSA Motorcycles have returned to the motorcycle world with a new launch, the Gold Star. The revival of the BSA Gold Star does show the yearn folks still have for the old-school retro-themed motorcycles. The parent company here is Classic Legends, the same who brought back Jawa, and this is their newest offering.

The new BSA Gold Star stays true to the retro-style with analogue pods for the speedometer and tachometer as well as a small multi-functional display in-between. The lines that are reminiscent of its past give it a look straight out of the 50’s and 60’s. The new motorcycle will be fitted with a 652-cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that will produce 45 hp and 55 Nm of torque.

The new BSA Gold Star has been officially unveiled in England where it will go on sale shortly, but, as for India, well we shall have to wait and see. If it does make an entrance into the Indian market we can expect it to be priced higher than the Royal Enfield twins and close to the region of the Kawasaki W800.