BSA Gold Star 650 Launched at Rs 3.00 lakh

The BSA Gold Star 650 has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 3.00 lakh.

On the 78th Independence Day, Classic Legends launched the BSA brand in India, along with it, their first motorcycle—the Gold Star 650. A 652-cc retro-classic motorcycle aimed at denting the armour of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

The BSA company’s trademark was bought by the Mahindra Group in 2016, and development of the bike has steadily progressed over time. In 2021, the brand made an iconic comeback in the United Kingdom, launching the Gold Star 650 bike. It has taken them three years to come to our shores, but the wait was certainly worth it.

The BSA Gold Star 650 looks promising and offers decent equipment in its class. The bike is built around a double cradle frame and squeezed inside it is the 652-cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder with twin spark plugs. The engine produces a peak of 45.6 hp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox with assist and slip clutch.

Braking duties are handled by a 320-mm disc at the front and a 255-mm disc at the rear, both with Brembo callipers and there is a dual-channel ABS to maximise safety. Part of the equipment list is a 41-mm telescopic front fork and five-step preload adjustable dual shock absorbers. The Gold Star 650 gets a 100/90-18 front tyre and a 150/70-17 rear tyre, both Pirelli Phantom Sportscomps. The spoked rim also mean the tyres are tube type.

With a seat height of 780-mm, the Gold Star 650 should be accessible for most riders. A 12-litre fuel tank also means the bike is focused and developed for a spirited ride on the streets than other purposes, with the company claiming the bike performs flawlessly in the 40 to 60 km/h speed range.

To keep the retro-classic theme flowing, BSA have also given the Gold Star 650 a twin-pod reverse analogue backlit instrument cluster, a bench seat, a long chunky horizontal exhaust, loads and loads of chrome, and a striking variety of paint schemes.

The range starts with the Highland Green and the Insignia Red colours, both priced at Rs 3.00 lakh. The Midnight Black and the Dawn Silver colours are placed above, and priced at Rs 3.12 lakh. The Shadow Black colour is priced at Rs 3.16 lakh and the range-topping Legacy Edition Sheen Silver is priced at Rs 3.35 lakh. All prices ex-showroom.