Brixton Motorcycles and VLF Arrive in India

KAW Veloce Motors Pvt Ltd’s (KVMPL) venture, MotoHaus, have launched Brixton Motorcycles and VLF in India.

The Austrian-origin Brixton Motorcycles have four new models on offer: The Crossfire 500X, the Crossfire 500XC, the Cromwell 1200, and the Cromwell 1200X. The Italian-origin VLF (Velocifero) have the Tennis e-scooter.

Brixton Crossfire

The Crossfire 500X is classified as a retro-classic motorcycle that is focused on urban riding whereas the Crossfire 500XC is a dual-sport motorcycle and is designed to suit adventurous riding. Both the bikes are powered by the same 486-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that makes 47.6 hp and 43 Nm of torque. The 500X has a KYB upside-down fork at the front that is fully-adjustable and 17-inch wheels that have tubeless Pirelli rubber. The 500XC has long-travel suspension, a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, all of which better suit off-roading. The Brixton Crossfire 500X is the most accessible bike in the Brixton India line-up and it costs Rs 4.74 lakh, while the Crossfire 500XC costs Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom).





Brixton Cromwell

The largest motorcycles in Brixton India’s line-up are the Cromwell 1200s. The Brixton Cromwell 1200 and the Cromwell 1200X are both powered by a 1,222-cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor that makes 83 hp and 108 Nm of torque. The Cromwell 1200 has ride-by-wire, Nissin brake callipers, an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, and weighs in at 235 kg. The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is priced at Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom) and the off-road oriented model, the Cromwell 1200X, is priced at Rs 9.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices make them among the most accessible performance-oriented bikes in the market. The Cromwell 1200X is also limited to just 100 units for the time being.





VLF Tennis

Italian electric two-wheeler brand VLF (Velocifero) have brought their first product to India in the form of the new VLF Tennis e-scooter. The VLF Tennis has a 2.5-kWh removable battery, a 2.1-kW (2.86-hp) motor, and a claimed range of 130 km. The VLF Tennis also has a 5.0-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and three riding modes with a top speed of 65 km/h. VLF say the scooter is one of the lightest in its segment due to the double-sided aluminium swingarm. The VLF Tennis is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Currently, MotoHaus operate from KVMPL’s state-of-the-art facility in Kolhapur, which has an annual production capacity of 20,000 units. MotoHaus are setting up premium retail outlets across cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Goa. The brand also plans to open 20 dealerships by mid-2025.

Pre-bookings for all models are now open in MotoHaus’ official website and retail outlets. Initial deliveries are slated for December 2024.