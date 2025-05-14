Brixton Cromwell 1200 Review – Best Foot Forward

Brixton’s Cromwell 1200 shows what the company is capable of in the high capacity motorcycle segment. Consider us impressed.

Last month, I rode the Brixton Crossfire 500 X and 500 XC and while I felt they were both charismatic in their own ways, I was left wanting more from them; more so in the case of the scrambler. When the Cromwell 1200 arrived at the office for testing, naturally, I approached it with no preconceived notions, but the riding experience of the 500s still lingered. Incidentally, Brixton is a new brand in India and I was extremely eager to ride the third, significantly higher-displacement offering they have brought to our shores.

This is an attractive motorcycle whichever way you look at it. The retro styling with several intricate details all over the bike endow it with a premium and distinct identity of its own. I particularly appreciated the detailing on the engine bay such as the partially metallic-finished cooling fins. The stainless steel exhaust system also stands out and is interestingly lacquered black if you opt for the “Backstage Black” coloured bike for a full-on stealth look.

The instrument console was a definite highlight in my books. Its layout looks very video game-like with great legibility and colours having been used tastefully. There are also two different display modes linked to the two riding modes of the motorcycle with a cool animation being displayed when you toggle between them. While the peak brightness of the display could have been higher and the mode-toggle animation could have been done at a smoother frame rate, the overall interface is well done.

The riding position is relaxed and the handlebar puts the rider in a comfortable, upright position. The seat is accommodating for the rider but could definitely offer some form of support, such as a back-rest or even grab-rails, for the pillion rider.

Starting up the Cromwell 1200 reveals a throaty and pleasant exhaust note which sounds reasonably subdued at idle. Higher revs, however, produce a louder and distinct baritone accompanied by a subtle whine which you’ll either like or find annoying.

The 1,222-cc twin-cylinder engine produces a considerable 83 hp and 108 Nm, the latter of which arrives at as low as 3,100 rpm. Both “eco” and “sport” modes give you full power, but the throttle response in “sport” is relatively sharper. Honestly, it’s a 1,200-cc bike, it’ll feel rapid regardless of which mode you’re in. One hundred and eight Nm is a lot of torque and you do need to be cautious with your inputs. Traction control is switchable but I’d highly recommend leaving it on to most people, slipping up the tyres during hard acceleration is very easy.

There’s no getting round the fact that the Cromwell 1200 is a seriously fast and incredibly fun motorcycle. It does, however, feel noticeably unenthusiastic when you show it some corners; straight open roads are where it really shines.

The suspension, unlike the less expensive Crossfire 500s, strangely enough, does not have damping adjustability, just the standard preload adjuster at the rear. Despite that, this is a vastly superior suspension set-up in the real world which makes the bike feel comfortable and planted. The Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres also perform reasonably well. These elements paired with the 1,222-cc engine mean the Cromwell 1200 has the ingredients to be a proper mile-muncher.

Owing to its large engine, the Cromwell 1200 does get fairly hot in traffic and the engine expels hot air upwards, towards the underside of your palms, which will certainly put you in the habit of wearing gloves everywhere, if you don’t already. The gearbox also feels slightly clunky at lower speeds which further affects smooth urban usability. This makes the motorcycle less than ideal for city runs, but superb for weekend rides and longer distances.

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is available for Rs 7.84 lakh (ex-showroom), which, in the grand scheme of things, is not a lot of money for a 1,200-cc roadster. For reference, Triumph’s Speed Twin 1200, which, even though it admittedly has a higher output, starts at Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 genuinely impressed me with everything it offers and how nice it feels to ride. It all comes together in a well-rounded, well-priced package with only one cause for concern: after-sales service.

Because Brixton is such a new brand in our country, spare parts availability and pricing as well as after-sales service remain an unknown factor and, for a big bike like this one, this could make or break the ownership experience. While the bike itself is fairly easily recommendable, I think whether or not to buy one is a decision that should be made after Brixton’s service network develops more.

