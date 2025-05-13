Honda CB650R and Honda CBR650R 2025 Launched

The Honda CB650R and the Honda CBR650R 2025 have launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.60 lakh and Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Honda CB650R and the Honda CBR650R have been updated for 2025. These two bikes now come with an e-clutch which basically means the rider doesn’t need to use the clutch lever as often.

The Honda CB650R and the CBR650R are powered by the same 649-cc, in-line-four engine which makes 95.2 hp at 12,000 rpm and up to 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm.

The Honda CB650R and the Honda CBR650R’s e-clutch system uses sensors and motors connected in conjunction with the gear selector, the clutch and the electronic control unit. The hardware and software parts work together and could add a lot of convenience to the riding experience for new riders because it allows them to use the motorcycle without ever touching the clutch lever. The rider also has an option to turn this feature off so then they can use the clutch lever as always.

The Honda CB650R and the CBR650R 2025 both get the same set of tyres, brakes, and suspension. The bikes ride on 17-inch wheels wrapped in 120/70 ZR17 and 180/55 ZR17 rubber at the front and rear respectively. The bikes are equipped with 310-mm double-discs with four piston callipers at the front and a 240-mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear. Suspension duties are handled by a Showa 41-mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD fork and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload.

The Honda CB650R and the Honda CBR650R 2025 are equipped with a five-inch TFT display that can pair with Honda’s RoadSync app which enables riders to have full access to all available features. The bikes are quite nice but we are slightly sceptical about the e-clutch so a final verdict is only possible once we have experienced it in the real world.

