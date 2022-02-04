BMW Motorrad Touring Range Pre-Launch Bookings Open

BMW Motorrad will be launching its touring range in India in May 2022. Until we wait for the launch, they have opened pre-launch bookings for the R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 GTL and BMW K 1600 Grand America.

The motorcycles can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships across India from 04 February 2022. For ease of ownership, customized financial solutions are available from BMW Financial Services India.

BMW say that the R 1250 RT will set a new benchmark in the world of dynamic touring motorcycles, combining comfort and riding pleasure on long journeys. The new BMW K 1600 models have been designed to offer luxurious and high performance touring experience.

The new BMW K 1600 GTL represents comfortable yet agile touring whereas the new BMW K 1600 B offers cruising in true Bagger style. The new BMW K 1600 Grand America is set to offer a luxurious highway cruising experience. More details to follow after the motorcycles are launched. Stay tuned.

The new bikes will be sold and serviced through the premium dealer network of BMW Motorrad across India – Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Raipur (Mandhan Motors), Cuttack and Kolkata (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).