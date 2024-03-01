BMW Motorrad Safari 2024 Registrations Open

BMW Motorrad regularly create great customer ride events and the BMW Motorrad Safari is one of their most inclusive events; unlike the GS Experience which is open only to owners of a BMW GS series motorcycle (from the friendly 310 to the mighty 1300). The registrations are now open for the 2024 edition of the BMW Motorrad Safari. For registration, owners need to contact their nearest BMW Motorrad dealership.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “Motorcycling transcends mere travel, offering a distinct pathway to explore personal passions, uncover untouched terrains, and embrace unparalleled freedom. BMW Motorrad unlocks an expansive universe of experiences, tailored to suit every rider’s needs. BMW Motorrad Safari aims to unveil novel adventures, empowering riders to fully leverage the capabilities of their BMW bikes. The joy of riding is magnified when shared; thus, BMW Motorrad Safari is designed to forge unforgettable moments, narratives, and voyages for all participants, enriching the motorcycling community with shared bonds and memories.”

The Safaris start with the following events

BMW Motorrad Safari, South Africa: 17 to 26 March 2024

BMW Motorrad Safari, Bhutan: 19 to 25 April 2024

BMW Motorrad Safari, Spain and France: 27 May to 03 June 2024

There are more than 72 expeditions in 2024 through BMW Motorrad Safaris and Weekend Escapes. The locations for these safaris have been selected to include some of the most scenic destinations around the globe as well as within India. Each safari promises to be a tailor-made riding experience. The BMW Motorrad Safaris span from five to seven days that starts and ends at the same location. BMW Motorrad takes care of accommodation, food and even entertainment. Route maps are handed out beforehand and BMW Motorrad marshals lead the way so even beginner riders can participate. The events are designed with flexibility in mind, allowing participants to ride at their own pace.