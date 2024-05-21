BMW M 1000 XR Launched in India

BMW’s sport tourer gets a performance boost with the M badging. BMW have recently launched their long-distance performance bike, the M 1000 XR, at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW introduced their M model range in 2018, featuring exclusive M components and M features. BMW Motorrad have now introduced the third model, the all-new M 1000 XR; taking the total to three M models: the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and the all-new M 1000 XR.

A 999-cc, in-line four, liquid-cooled engine, with 201 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque, powers the M 1000 XR. This engine produces 31 horsepower more than the S 1000 XR and is based on the S 1000 RR. Additionally, the M 1000 XR gets a shorter secondary gear ratio (47 teeth) than the S 1000 XR, which has 45 teeth. The S 1000 XR with the bridge frame serves as the basis for the new M 1000 XR’s suspension and chassis. The M 1000 XR has an upside-down front fork with a tube diameter of 45 mm. The M 1000 XR’s increased spring base adjustability, in conjunction with the included Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) suspension strut, is another new feature.

In order to achieve even faster lap times on the racetrack and the best riding stability at high speeds, the new M 1000 XR was given winglets in the area of the front side panels. The M 1000 XR is equipped with an M braking system. It was created directly from the knowledge acquired from the racing brakes on factory BMW Motorsport race bikes competing in the Superbike World Championship. The M brake callipers feature a blue anodised coating and gets the M emblem. The new M XR’s instrument cluster provides the M start-up animation and is designed to match the M RR’s layout. A perfectly visible 6.5-inch TFT display, updated rev counter display (red area), and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M Laptrigger are all features of this instrument cluster. The BMW M 1000 XR is priced a Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Highlights of the M 1000 XR

Brake Slide Assist assists the rider when brake drifting

Shift Assistant Pro for fast upshifts and downshifts without using the clutch

Launch Control for perfect race starts and Pit Lane Limiter for keeping to the given speed precisely in the pit lane

Hill Start Control Pro for comfortably starting off on inclines

M Carbon wheels with M‑ tapes and M‑ lettering on the rim: High-grade, light, high-tech components deliver maximum performance as part of the optional M Competition Package

Adjustable steering damper

Instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, start-up animation with M logo and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger that can be used via unlock code

M Competition Package as an optional extra ex works

Tyre pressure monitor as standard

Story: Ajay Sujay Hanje