BMW M 1000 RR Launched In India

BMW Motorrad India have officially launched the BMW M 1000 RR in India. The ex-showroom pricing starts at Rs 49 lakh, while the higher-spec BMW M 1000 RR Competition is priced at Rs 55 lakh and will be available as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Powering the new BMW M 1000 RR is a 999-cc, liquid-cooled, in-line, four-cylinder engine which delivers an impressive peak output of 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The M 1000 RR accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of 314 km/h.

In terms of design, the motorcycle boasts a lightweight fairing made of intricately crafted carbon-fibre, adorned with M Design tapes. The aluminium bridge frame serves as the chassis, complemented by an upside-down fork and a monoshock with adjustable damping.

The new BMW M 1000 RR is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display instrument cluster, offering excellent readability. It includes an M logo start-up animation and an OBD interface for the M GPS datalogger and M GPS lap trigger. Other notable features include a lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED light units, electronic cruise control, and heated grips.





The motorcycle offers various riding modes, including Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro 1-3, allowing riders to adapt the control functions according to their riding style. The Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and DTC wheelie function, combined with a six-axis sensor box, provide enhanced performance and safety. The M 1000 RR also offers launch control and pit-lane limiter functions for precise race starts and controlled speeds in the pit lane.

The new M 1000 RR features M Winglets on the front fairing, which generates ample downforce. The M Carbon wheels are a striking feature, with a clear lacquer coat that accentuates the high-quality, deep black carbon-fibre structure. Alternatively, customers can opt for forged wheels.

The number plate holder and indicator lights are integrated, while the brake and tail lights are incorporated into the side indicator lights. With the M Competition Package, customers can enjoy additional refined components, including the M milled parts package, M Carbon package, natural-coloured anodized swing arm, DLC-coated M Endurance chain, and pillion package with a hump cover.

The motorcycle can now be pre-ordered at authorized BMW Motorrad India dealerships. The deliveries are set to commence in November 2023.



