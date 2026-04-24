BMW F 450 GS Launched in India for ₹4.70 lakh

BMW has launched the all-new F 450 GS adventure tourer motorcycle in India for an introductory price of ₹4.70 lakh ex-showroom

Story: Salman Bargir

The BMW F 450 GS has officially been launched in India. Taking cues from its larger sibling, the R 1300 GS, it retains a similar design in a scaled down avatar. There is use of LED lighting all around, including the signature X-shaped DRLs. The F 450 GS looks set to redefine the mid-capacity adventure segment in India. Positioned as the new entry point into the legendary GS family, it effectively replaces the discontinued G 310 GS with a more powerful, twin-cylinder heart.

A product of the German marquee’s partnership with TVS, the BMW F 450 GS is manufactured at TVS’s Hosur facility and is equipped with an all new 420-cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Producing 48-hp and 43-Nm, the engine uses a 135° crank-pin offset and a counter balancer shaft. It has a Magnesium alloy casing and is an integral part of the all-new frame. Its six-speed transmission is supplemented by a bi-directional quick shifter and a slipper clutch.

The F 450 GS employs a KYB suspension setup including a 43-mm fork for the front and a monoshock at the rear, both with 180-mm of travel. A 19-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch at the rear are wrapped in 100/90 and 130/80 Maxxis Maxxplore tyres respectively. For braking the motorcycle uses a 310-mm disc at the front and a 254-mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle weighs 178 kg, has a ground clearance of 220-mm and weighs 178 kg.

The standout feature on the F 450 GS is the Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) system. Further, just like its elder siblings the F 900 GS, GS Adventure and the R 1300 GS and GSA the F 450 GS also comes with a 6.5-inch TFT with a multi-controller, lean sensitive ABS and traction control, Engine Drag Torque Control and multiple ride modes.

Available in three variants of Base, Sport, and GS Trophy, the F 450 GS is priced at ₹4.70 lakh, ₹4.90 lakh, and ₹5.30 lakh respectively.