BMW C 400 GT: Rs 10 Lakh Scooter Launched in India!

The ultra-premium BMW C 400 GT is currently the most expensive scooter you can buy in India, with on-road prices expected to be over Rs 12.50 lakh.

A few months ago, when BMW Motorrad India released a teaser video of a scooter or, to be BMW-precise, an “Urban Mobility” product we were sure the BMW C 400 GT was heading to our shores. And right on cue the premium scooter has been launched in India today with a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW C 400 GT is a proper maxi-scooter, quite unlike the usual fare. As is evident from the photograph, the GT has a relaxed riding position. Motive force comes from a 350-cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder engine that is expected to dish out 34 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. According to BMW, the C 400 GT is capable of a top speed of 139 km/h; an experience that has been limited to a handful of riders in India.





The frame is torsionally stiff tubular construction supplemented with a solid cast iron unit in area of the swing arm bearing. This gives overall combination of hybrid structure an extremely high degree of stability. Telescopic fork at the front and two spring struts with spring travel of 112 mm, which promises to provide not just good comfort and stability but also the necessary reserves for carrying a passenger and luggage. The large 15-inch tyre front wheel in combination to a smaller 14-inch rear further allows the use of ‘flexcase’ for decent storage space. You also get twin disc brake at the front, single disc at the rear and ABS and standard. The scooter is equipped with both a side stand and a centre stand that makes allows parking effortless.



The Multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen can be accessed through the Motorrad Multi-Controller. And it goes without saying, that the upmarket BMW C 400 GT comes with phone connectivity via the the BMW Motorrad Connectivity App and offers turn-by-turn navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display. The premium mid-sized scooter is being offered in two colour options – BMW C 400 GT Alpine White which is priced at Rs 9.95 lakh; and the BMW C 400 GT Style Triple Black that’ll set you back by Rs 10.15 lakh (both ex-showroom prices).

Even though the BMW C 400 GT is now available in India as a completely imported model (CBU), that number is not going to swell much because of the hard-to-swallow Rs 12.50 lakh-plus on-road price. Regardless of that, the thought of cutting through the air at triple-digit speeds while maintaining a deck-chair posture is tempting enough to test-ride one, is it not?