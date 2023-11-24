Bimota TERA first look

The Bimota TERA is a unique front end performance crossover from the premium Italian brand.

Bimota TERA with the patented front end

Bimota’s all new TERA was unveiled at the EICMA show on display at Kawasaki, the parent company’s booth. The small but prestigious Italian brand was acquired by the Japanese company back in 2019. Under Kawasaki, Bimota have found financial stability and a solid platform to build their future.

Coming to EICMA 2023, Bimota put on their display with a very limited visibility, the TERA concept (Tesi con Regolazione di Altezza) in production ready form. The Bimota TERA has a uniquely styled, patented front end which was showcased a year ago independently. The TERA has been in the works for about three years now with Bimota CEO Pierluigi Marconi calling it the latest evolution of the front end. The CEO of Bimota is also very well known for creating the highly appraised Tesi chassis.

Bimota say the chassis of the TERA with inbuilt anti-dive effect is completely new and has been designed from scratch with the aim of producing a machine for every rider and passenger style on all types of roads. The Bimota TERA chassis is an evolution of Bimota’s TesiH2 with the body work made of materials ranging from aluminium to carbon-fibre.

The Bimota TERA sports Kawasaki’s 998-cc supercharged inline-four cylinder engine that does the duty on the Kawasaki Ninja H2. The four stroke DOHC liquid-cooled motor churns out 200 hp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. With higher power, the need arises for a much higher braking efficiency and hence the TERA is equipped with four piston calipers and 330 mm dual discs at the front and two piston caliper with a single 220 mm disc at the rear.

When Bimota release more information about when it will go on sale and for how much, we will be the ones to update.

Story: Charan Karthik